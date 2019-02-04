Calgary weather: Extreme cold sparks school closures, bus cancellations

Frigid cold weather continued in Calgary on Monday, prompting school closures and some school bus cancellations.

The plummeting temperatures are due to a polar vortex and have resulted in Environment Canada issuing a cold weather warning for Calgary and most of Alberta.

The agency warns that the city will see wind chill values between -40 C and -45 C.

“These extreme wind chills will moderate through the day slightly, however, the extreme wind chills will persist in the overnight periods into Tuesday,” a statement from Environment Canada stated.

“The cold arctic air is expected to remain through most of the week for the more northern regions of Alberta.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

School closures in Calgary and area for Monday, Feb. 4

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School

Calgary Academy

Cremona school

School bus cancellations

First Student school bus services are not running to Providence Children facilities

Renfrew Education Services buses are cancelled

Meanwhile, the Calgary Humane Society is asking pet owners to keep an eye on their furry friends during the extreme cold. The organization issued a warning via Twitter on Sunday that pet owners are required by law to provide adequate shelter to pets.

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them! ⁣

⁣

Even certain breeds that are more acclimatized to cold conditions should be watched carefully and given heated water bowls and proper housing to provide relief from the wind and cold. pic.twitter.com/GtDlDLSSSv — CalgaryHumaneSociety (@CalgaryHumane) February 3, 2019

