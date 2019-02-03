Fans react to ‘super boring’ Maroon 5, Travis Scott Super Bowl halftime show

It was a Super Bowl halftime show many want to forget.

The 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show on Sunday featuring headliner Maroon 5, and appearances by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, has left some social media users “bored.”

The show included everything from a shirtless Adam Levine to Big Boi arriving in a big fur coat to Scott being introduced by Squidward of SpongeBob SquarePants. Yes, a cartoon character.

On Twitter, users shared jokes, memes and gifs of outrage following the performance.

Highlights of #PepsiHalftimeShow:

-Exterior shots of stadium

-Spongebob

-IKEA China balls

-Big Boi Lowlights of #PepsiHalftimeShow:

-Music

-Entertainment

-Joy — Sam Riegel (@samriegel) February 4, 2019

The only way to validate this year’s #HalftimeShow is if Janet Jackson performs next year, entirely topless. — Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) February 4, 2019

I like Maroon 5 but not for a halftime show. That whole thing was just terrible. Terrible production. Disjointed performances. Boring.

One of the worst in recent memory. Smh. #SuperBowl53 #HalftimeShow — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) February 4, 2019

wow. so brave of adam levine to honor janet jackson's legacy by showing us both his nipples. — vicky mochama (@vmochama) February 4, 2019

This might be one of the worst #SuperBowl half time shows ever. Not because the performance was bad (it was okay imo) but because they got us all hyped up about sweet victory from spongebob being played and all they did was intro Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/6XS99MSKlt — Zac Golench (@ZacGolench) February 4, 2019

This is the worst #SuperBowl halftime show in the history of western civilization. Make it stop. — Chris Murphy (@MurphsWords) February 4, 2019

#AdamLevin 's #HalftimeShow reminds me of when the party is over, everyone is getting ready to head out and that one guy with a guitar gets up and starts singing trying to get attention overall pointless & a waste of time….special effects were great though pic.twitter.com/myEHoz1BK4 — ☆ •°V•°☆ (@ImOfficialMikeV) February 4, 2019

Wait…Is this the next #MagicMike movie? — David Woodard (@davewoodardnews) February 4, 2019

Others were distracted by Scott’s belt.

Credit: Getty Images

Okay so Travis Scott came out wearing a Tim The Tool Man Tailor belt around his waist. #PepsiHalftime — Victoria (@victoria_tea) February 4, 2019

Travis Scott must be able to carry like ten potions in that belt. Smart. Tactical — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 4, 2019

How did Travis Scott get Luke Skywalker's belt from Hoth? pic.twitter.com/Sl7eA9EKog — Charles Murphy (@CharlesMurphTHS) February 4, 2019

Is that a Givenchy designed tool belt on Travis Scott? — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 4, 2019

Others were upset Big Boi’s set wasn’t long enough.

How do you get Big Boi to perform for 30 seconds? Disrespectful… — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) February 4, 2019

Travis & Big Boi: so how many songs do we get each ??? NFL: SSSOONNGGSSSSSSS??!!!? pic.twitter.com/ofJer0VzgE — MGK. (@DionBrazill) February 4, 2019

Big Boi was on the field longer than the Rams offense. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) February 4, 2019

And let’s not forget Levine’s (often) awkward dance moves.

#SuperBowl Adam Levine dancing next to Big Boi: pic.twitter.com/N3oyieCqFq — Kyle Jemison (@KyleJemison) February 4, 2019

#PepsiHalftime Adam Levine dancing with Travis Scott is your dad when you have friends over and you’re playing music — jules❔ (@infiigma) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine dancing to SICKO MODE and The Way You Move pic.twitter.com/6l3fYyGNGC — Margaret Farrell (@MargeGFarrell) February 4, 2019

