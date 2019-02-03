Fans react to ‘super boring’ Maroon 5, Travis Scott Super Bowl halftime show
It was a Super Bowl halftime show many want to forget.
The 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show on Sunday featuring headliner Maroon 5, and appearances by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, has left some social media users “bored.”
The show included everything from a shirtless Adam Levine to Big Boi arriving in a big fur coat to Scott being introduced by Squidward of SpongeBob SquarePants. Yes, a cartoon character.
On Twitter, users shared jokes, memes and gifs of outrage following the performance.
Others were distracted by Scott’s belt.
Others were upset Big Boi’s set wasn’t long enough.
And let’s not forget Levine’s (often) awkward dance moves.
