Entertainment
February 3, 2019 9:06 pm

Fans react to ‘super boring’ Maroon 5, Travis Scott Super Bowl halftime show

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott are set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 3 after the NFL announced the performers for the show amid controversy over multiple acts turning down the show in support of Colin Kaepernick.

A A

It was a Super Bowl halftime show many want to forget.

Story continues below

The 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show on Sunday featuring headliner Maroon 5, and appearances by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, has left some social media users “bored.”

The show included everything from a shirtless Adam Levine to Big Boi arriving in a big fur coat to Scott being introduced by Squidward of SpongeBob SquarePants. Yes, a cartoon character.

READ MORE: Maroon 5, Travis Scott donate $500K to charity before Super Bowl halftime show

On Twitter, users shared jokes, memes and gifs of outrage following the performance.

READ MORE: How the NFL blew it with the Super Bowl halftime show

Others were distracted by Scott’s belt.

Credit: Getty Images

Others were upset Big Boi’s set wasn’t long enough.

Credit: Getty Images

And let’s not forget Levine’s (often) awkward dance moves.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 super bowl
big boi
Maroon 5
marron 5 super bowl halftime show
Super Bowl 2019
Super Bowl halftime
Super Bowl Halftime Show
Super Bowl halftime show 2019
super bowl halftime show 2019 boring
super bowl halftime show 2019 terrible
super bowl halftime show boring
super bowl halftime show review
Super Bowl halftime show travis scott
Super Bowl LIII
travis scott

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.