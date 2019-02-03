Instagram’s most famous egg ‘hatches’ following Super Bowl

It’s not a yolk, but a mental health campaign instead.

Instagram’s most famous egg decided to hatch on Sunday, following Super Bowl LIII. Officially revealed on Hulu (the brand become the egg’s first sponsor), the streaming service created a short ad on mental health, highlighting the importance of reaching out for help.

The clip (which is not available in Canada) stars the egg revealing itself to viewers.

“Recently I’ve started to crack… the pressure of social media is getting to me,” the video noted. “If you’re struggling too.. talk to someone. We got this.”

The video encouraged viewers to reach out to MentalHealthAmerica.Net.

On Sunday before the football game, the man (not the chicken) behind the egg was revealed to be Chris Godfrey, Mashable reported. Godfrey, of London, works at an advertising agency called The&Partnership.

The now-famous stock photo of the egg first made an appearance on the social media site on Jan. 4 as a challenge to get the most likes on Instagram — and it did. With more than 52 million likes, the brown egg beat out the most liked photo in 2018, a record previously held by Kylie Jenner.

The account itself has 10 million followers.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the original caption read. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

In 10 days, the photo garnered more likes than Jenner’s announcement of the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster.

But 14 days after beating the record, the egg had a new game plan. In four posts, small cracks began to appear on the egg, with a final announcement on leading up to the Super Bowl.

“The wait is over 😅 All will be revealed this Sunday following the Super Bowl… Watch it first, only on Hulu,” the post stated.

Before the reveal, Instagram users had all kinds of theories of what would be in the egg. Some thought New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady would jump out, others wondering if Jenner was in on it.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

— With files from Adam Frisk