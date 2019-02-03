Saskatoon’s annual Heritage Festival Day draws big crowd

The 31st edition of the Saskatoon Heritage Day was held at the Western Development Museum on Sunday.

It showcased the bridge city and the province’s historical past.

“It’s an opportunity for cultural and heritage groups from all over the city to showcase what they have been working on for the year and things they have to offer,” said Courtney Tuck-Goetz, WDM education coordinator.

“It’s a great opportunity to see how blended our heritage and cultures are here in Saskatchewan.”

It’s because of the superb job the museum does year after year that keeps drawing more organizations to the event every year.

“We really enjoy taking part in it every year. It really gives us a way to interact with other organizations that are here. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the cultures and everybody that is in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan,” said Sarah Johnston, Museum of Antiquities education coordinator.

Over 50 booths were set up for people to look at as they made their way around the museum, taking in a trip down memory lane.

Guests were treated to interactive exhibits, activates, games, demonstrations and live performances.

“We’ve got everybody set up at their tables,” said Tuck-Goetz.

“It’s a great opportunity for the heritage groups and organizations to show what they are about. And some fund interaction stuff as well.”

The free festival seems to grow in popularity every year.

“The Western Development Museum has done a great job of getting people from all different cultures to come to this event,” Johnston said.

“It is really wonderful to see everybody all together in this space.”

The event drew over a thousand visitors and gave people a chance to get out of the frigid temperatures.

“There is a lot of hustle and bustle here on heritage festival day, which is great,” Tuck-Goetz said. “It’s a great opportunity to do something inside when the weather is not so great.”