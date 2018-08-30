Vision of Wanuskewin Heritage Park renewal unveiled

A glimpse of Wanuskewin Heritage Park’s future vision was unveiled on Thursday.

Renderings of the building expansion, new exhibit galleries and a playground were released to the public.

READ MORE: Wanuskewin Thundering Ahead campaign gets $3M boost from Nutrien

In February 2017, Wanuskewin launched a $40-million campaign to fund a bold renewal.

Construction began following planning and consultation with the same firms that originally designed the interpretive centre at the park.

“Wanuskewin is thrilled to welcome the principle design firms back to the site: aodbt architecture + interior design, AldrichPears Associates, Crosby Hanna and Associates and our construction manager, Quorex,” project manager Karen Hunter said in a press release.

“It is rare that an architect or designer has the opportunity to work on a significant building and then come back to it 25 years later for a renovation and expansion.”

Here is a look at some of the renderings of the expansion and renovation underway at @Wanuskewin_Park. The expansion will add 15,000 square feet to the building, it will also feature new exhibits and a new playground. #YXE #Sask @GlobalSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/SWR51wSVJb — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) August 30, 2018

The renewal includes the return of a herd of bison to the land. Plans for a new bison viewing area are in progress.

Wanuskewin, located five kilometers north of Saskatoon, will remain open to the public during the renewal; however, sections of the site may be closed off at various times.