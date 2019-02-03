OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 3, 2019

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Hugo Leufvenius scored his second of the game three minutes into overtime as the Sarnia Sting rallied from two goals down to defeat the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Sunday.

Jacob Perreault and Mitch Eliot had third-period goals to tie the game and erase a 4-2 deficit. Curtis Egert also scored for Sarnia (22-23-7).

Brandon Coe, Simon Rose, Justin Brazeau and Harrison Caines supplied the offence for the Battalion (23-24-4).

Sting goaltender Ethan Langevin stopped 29 shots. North Bay’s Christian Propp made 32 saves.

Sarnia was 1 for 4 on the power play while the Battalion failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

GREYHOUNDS 3 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mac Hollowell scored three straight goals, including the winner in overtime, to lift Sault Ste. Marie over the Generals.

Hollowell scored his first two goals less than four minutes apart late in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit for Sault Ste. Marie (33-11-6).

Serron Noel and Brandon Saigeon scored for the Generals (30-18-3).