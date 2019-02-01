Water main break prompts weekend closure of Humber College’s North campus

A water main break on Friday afternoon has led to the temporary closure of Humber College‘s North Campus in Etobicoke and the University of Guelph-Humber.

Both will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday to allow for repairs to take place.

“As a result of that, we immediately began to investigate and attempted to locate where the break occurred. As you can imagine, there is a lot of water coming out, spilling into roadways and potentially into parking lots,” explained Kelly Jackson, the college’s associate vice-president of government relations.

North Campus and Guelph-Humber will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for water main repairs. Activity at 110 Carrier Dr. will continue. We expect to resume operations Monday at 6am. Those in residence unable to relocate for the weekend will be moved to hotel accommodation by bus. — Humber College (@humbercollege) February 1, 2019

Students in residence unable to find alternate accommodations were transported by bus to hotels. Jackson told Global News they accommodated 200 students.

Classes and on-campus events were cancelled. The post-secondary institution expects regular operations to resume by 6 a.m. on Monday.

“We always have contingency plans in place and we have a closure protocol that we would follow. It would be similar to, in a way, if we had to close the school for inclement weather,” she said.

UofGH & Humber College’s North Campus will be closed on Saturday, Feb 2 and Sunday, Feb 3 due to water main repairs. All scheduled classes and events are canceled. We expect to resume regular operations as of Monday at 6am. Refer to https://t.co/apaNzuMGGb for updates. — UofGH Students (@UofGHstudents) February 2, 2019

Ontario Basketball League games, however, will go ahead as planned. The school issued a reminder to players and their families that there will be no running water on campus. They have also been advised to bring their own drinking water. Portable toilets will be brought in.

Jackson said the school will keep staff and students apprised of the progress being made on campus through social media as well as the school’s official website.