Kelowna gunshot victim rushed to hospital
Kelowna RCMP say a man rushed to hospital in critical condition on Thursday night was shot.
RCMP were called to a house in the 1900 block of Baron Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
When they arrived, they found a man and a woman doing chest compressions on an unconscious man in cardiac arrest.
The 41-year-old man underwent emergency surgery for his life-threatening injuries.
The heroic actions of the man and woman who initially discovered the victim, combined with the actions of the Kelowna RCMP general duty sergeant, who took over CPR and the B.C. Ambulance paramedics, may have saved the man’s life, said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.
Police continue to examine the scene for evidence and canvass the area for witnesses.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
