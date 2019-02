Drive B.C. is advising drivers that the Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to high avalanche risk.

The highway is not expected to open until 10 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is CLOSED from #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC due to high avalanche hazard. Estimated time of re-opening 10:00 PM. Next update 10:00 PM PST. More details:https://t.co/tOjrHVsgmL — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2019