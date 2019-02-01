Missing woman last seen at Saskatoon hospital: police

Saskatoon police are trying to determine the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Otanys Taniskishayinew, 26, was last seen at Royal University Hospital at roughly 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 31.

Police said there are concerns for her safety as she may be in a vulnerable state.

Taniskishayinew is described as five-foot eight, 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.