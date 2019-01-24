Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old man

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Scott Woodley.

The 57-year-old man was reported missing on Feb. 10, 2018.

He is described as being is 5’7”, around 150 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say his last known whereabouts were in Cambridge and that there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8643.