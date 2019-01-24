Crime
January 24, 2019 10:23 am
Updated: January 24, 2019 10:24 am

Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old man

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Scott Woodley has been missing since last February.

Waterloo Regional Police


Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Scott Woodley.

The 57-year-old man was reported missing on Feb. 10, 2018.

He is described as being is 5’7”, around 150 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say his last known whereabouts were in Cambridge and that there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8643.

