Canadian actress, nephew reported missing now declared safe: RCMP

In a quiet press release issued Friday evening that released no names, police said that a missing B.C. woman and her six-year-old nephew have been located and are safe.

The woman and nephew are Canadian actress Roseanne Supernault and Nikaeo Supernault, who were declared missing earlier in the week.

On Tuesday evening, Kamloops RCMP alerted media outlets that Roseanne and Nikaeo hadn’t been heard from since Sunday, Jan. 13, and that they were hoping to locate and talk to them. Then, on Wednesday, police issued a missing persons report.

But a post on Roseanne’s Supernault’s Facebook page, also from Wednesday, Jan. 16, said, in fact, they weren’t missing.

“Contrary to the media coverage, I was not ‘watching’ my nephew, I have in fact been raising him for the past 7 months, and I have documentation to substantiate it. It is clear to me that the Kamloops RCMP were being misinformed,” said the message on Supernault’s page.

“My nephew and I in fact went into hiding after he confided seriously distressing allegations to me.”

Supernault added that she contacted police, giving the RCMP “our side of the statement.”

On Friday, police sent out a brief release, stating “The Kelowna RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 28-year-old woman and 6-year-boy reported missing on January 13th, 2019 have been located, and are safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.”

Supernault is best known for her roles as Natalie Stoney in the television series Blackstone, which airs on APTN.