Canadian actress and nephew centre of police search near Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are hoping to find actress Roseanne Supernault and her six-year-old nephew Nikaeo.

They have not been heard from since Jan. 13, according to RCMP.

The child was being looked after by his aunt before losing touch with family, police said.

Supernault is best known for her roles as Natalie Stoney in the television series Blackstone, which airs on APTN.

While the pair have not officially been reported missing, RCMP have issued a “request to locate,” “to discuss the situation.”

Nikaeo is described as:

weighing about 45 pounds

is about 3.5 feet tall

has light brown hair

has brown eyes

last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan boots with black bottoms.

Supernault was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur on the hood, jeans, black boots with white fur and was carrying a white/light grey purse.

Police said Nikaeo’s mother would like to hear from the pair.

You are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP if you see either person, at 250-828-3000 and quote the file number 2019-1317 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.