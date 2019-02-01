Crime
February 1, 2019 9:23 am

Man sent to hospital with serious injuries after shooting on Cummings Avenue

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police say a man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on Cummings Avenue on Thursday night.

Officers say the shooting occurred at an apartment building at 1177 Cummings Ave. at 10:12 p.m.

Residents in the apartment building reported hearing several gunshots.

Police found a lone male victim with gunshot wounds. He was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

No suspects have been arrested and the guns and gangs unit continues to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 3566 or 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

