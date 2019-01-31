Transportation Safety Board to release report on runway incursions at Toronto Pearson Airport

The Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to release a report on Thursday about multiple runway incursions at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The investigation, which was launched in May 2017, examined incursions between parallel runways, 06L/24R and 06R/24L, on the south complex of the airport from June 2012 to June 2017.

A runway incursion is described as contact between another plane or ground vehicle.

A report completed by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority in June 2012 found there were 40 occurrences between 2004 and 2011.

The GTAA implemented a runway incursion plan based on its findings and says it completed the changes at the end of 2013.

Since then, however, the TSB said there were 22 runway incursions between December 2011 and May 2017.

Transportation safety officials say Pearson’s south complex has characteristics not found at other airports in Canada and elsewhere in the world, which has contributed to the high incursion rate.

In Canada, Nav Canada recorded an average of 445 runway incursions each year from 2013 to 2017.

