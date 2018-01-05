Sunwing plane catches fire after clipping WestJet aircraft at Toronto Pearson Airport

A Sunwing plane has caught on fire after it clipped a WestJet aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport Friday evening, forcing WestJet passengers to evacuate the plane on emergency slides.

A WestJet spokesperson told Global News that while waiting to proceed to the gate, a Sunwing plane reversing from the gate struck a WestJet Boeing 737-800 carrying 168 guests and six crew

members.

The plane was on an inbound flight from Cancun. While waiting to proceed to the gate, the spokesperson said a Sunwing plane reversing from the gate struck the WestJet plane.

Passengers on the WestJet plane had to evacuate the airplanes by its emergency slide “due to the position of the aircraft on the laneway,” the spokesperson said. Everyone from the flight was taken inside Terminal 3 for customs processing.

In a statement from a Sunwing spokesperson, they told Global News one of their planes came into contact with another aircraft while it was being towed. They said there were no passengers or crew onboard at the time. The airline said it will release an update as information becomes available.

A Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson said the incident happened just before 6:20 p.m. She said it took fire and emergency services crews 18 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Photos shared on social media appear to show firefighters dousing the rear end of a Sunwing plane with water.

Peel paramedics said a person was hospital with minor injuries.

The extent of damage to the planes and the circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear.

The Transportation Safety Board told Global News two investigators were dispatched to the airport from Richmond Hill to look into the incident.

More to come.

@SunwingVacay plane caught fire beside our @WestJet plane as we were almost ready to leave!! #smellslikesmoke guess we won’t be leaving anytime soon ☹️😠 pic.twitter.com/6K4tuxpuHG — Lisa Nadalin (@LisaannArts) January 5, 2018

Update 1 [18:36 MT] – All 168 guests and six crew are accounted for. We can confirm guests are safely in the terminal and they are in the process of clearing customs. — WestJet (@WestJet) January 6, 2018

We are aware of an incident that occurred shortly after 6pm this evening at Toronto Pearson Airport where a Sunwing aircraft, under tow by our ground handling service provider, came into contact with another aircraft. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) January 6, 2018