Canada
January 22, 2018 8:33 pm

Federal officials investigating after plane wheel goes off Toronto Pearson airport runway

By Staff The Canadian Press

TSB officials are investigating after the wheel of an airplane went off a runway Sunday evening.

Stephen C. Host / File / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a wheel of a plane went off a runway at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority says the Air Georgian flight became temporarily disabled on the taxiway after an aborted takeoff.

Natalie Moncur says a runway edge light was damaged.

READ MORE: Sunwing plane catches fire after clipping WestJet aircraft at Toronto Pearson airport

Georgian Air says the fight – operating as an Air Canada Express flight from Toronto to Hartford, Conn. – was carrying 13 passengers and two crew.

Georgian Air CEO Julie Mailhot says one of the Beech 1900’s tires crossed off the main runway onto the adjoining taxiway and the aircraft was returned to the terminal following a safety inspection.

Mailhot says there were no injuries and passengers were rebooked on a flight Monday morning.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Air Canada Express
Air Georgian
Georgian Air
Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Toronto Pearson Airport
Toronto Pearson International Airport
Transportation Safety Board
Transportation Safety Board of Canada
TSB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News