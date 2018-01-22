Federal officials investigating after plane wheel goes off Toronto Pearson airport runway

TORONTO – The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a wheel of a plane went off a runway at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority says the Air Georgian flight became temporarily disabled on the taxiway after an aborted takeoff.

Natalie Moncur says a runway edge light was damaged.

Georgian Air says the fight – operating as an Air Canada Express flight from Toronto to Hartford, Conn. – was carrying 13 passengers and two crew.

Georgian Air CEO Julie Mailhot says one of the Beech 1900’s tires crossed off the main runway onto the adjoining taxiway and the aircraft was returned to the terminal following a safety inspection.

Mailhot says there were no injuries and passengers were rebooked on a flight Monday morning.