Police video evidence to be entered in New Brunswick trial of Dennis Oland

The trial of Dennis Oland for the second-degree murder of his multimillionaire father resumes this morning in Saint John, N.B.

There will be evidence related to the videos Saint John police collected from various closed circuit camera systems, especially those on the day of the murder – July 6, 2011.

They show where Oland was at various times of the day prior to the killing of Richard Oland and what he was wearing.

During his police interview on July 7, 2011, Dennis Oland told police he was wearing a navy blazer, but videos show him wearing a brown jacket that was later found to have traces of blood and his father’s DNA profile on it.

Also expected on the stand this week is Anthony Shaw, a key witness for the defence.

Shaw was working in the office below Richard Oland’s on the night of the murder.

He says he heard loud thumps coming from the office between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If those were the sounds of the businessman being bludgeoned to death, Dennis Oland could not be the killer since he was caught on video at that time in a market on the outskirts of Saint John.