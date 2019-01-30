Sports
January 30, 2019 1:22 am

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 29, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

EDMONTON – Trey Fix-Wolansky was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Vladimir Alistrov, Josh Williams and Andrew Fyten had goals in regulation time for Edmonton (27-15-8).

Todd Scott made 21 saves and turned away all skaters in the shootout for the win in net.

Ridly Greig, Ben McCartney and Luka Burzan helped the Wheat Kings (20-19-7) build a 3-0 lead by the 6:44 mark of the second period. Ethan Kruger turned away 46 shots for Brandon.

Wheat Kings defenceman Braydyn Chizen earned a five-minute major and was given a game misconduct for a check to the head at the 14:39 mark of the third period.

The Oil Kings went 1 for 4 on the power play and Brandon could not score on its one man advantage.

HITMEN 5 PATS 2

REGINA — Carson Focht had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, as Calgary subdued the Pats.

Mark Kastelic also had a pair of goals for the Hitmen (24-19-4), while James Malm added a single.

Austin Pratt and Sergei Alkhimov replied for Regina (13-34-3).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

