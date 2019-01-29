Large sum of money stolen from Vernon grocery store

Mounties in Vernon are turning to the public to help track down the man responsible for a brazen daytime theft.

Police say it was December 2, 2018, when they were notified of a theft at a local grocery store.

They have now released a photo of a man they believe may be responsible.

RCMP seek the identity of a brazen day time thief https://t.co/ltBYSsydbI #VernonNorthOkanagan pic.twitter.com/78GZpVQo7h — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) January 29, 2019

The store’s surveillance video shows a man entering the store through the back office.

According to police, an undisclosed, but large amount of cash was taken from the safe during business hours.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to advance their investigation into this matter and are releasing the photo to the public in the hopes that someone will come forward and provide information on the suspect’s identity,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said.

Police have not said what store the theft occurred at.

Anyone with any information in regards to this theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online.