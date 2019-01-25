Halton police investigating 2 reported ATM thefts in Oakville

Halton police are investigating two ATM thefts in Oakville.

Police say in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 18, three suspects in an older model pickup truck pulled up to the front doors of the Sobeys on Lakeshore Road West and pried open the sliding door.

A chain connected to the truck was tied around the ATM machine, and the driver then accelerated, hauling the ATM through the doors of the store, before it was loaded onto the vehicle.

Police say the second incident, involving three suspects and a pickup truck, happened early Thursday morning at the ‘Film.Ca Cinemas’ movie theatre on Speers Road, where the same technique was used to remove the ATM.

However, the suspects were caught on surveillance video.

To view their descriptions and suspect vehicle, please click here.

Anyone with information about these ATM thefts is asked to contact Det.-Const. Ross Amore at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2246.

