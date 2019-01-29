Alex Green re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

He only played eight games last season but he was effective when he was on the field.

Thirty-year-old running back Alex Green has re-signed with the Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot, 228-pound native of Portland, Oregon, had 114 carries for 604 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

He showed his versatility coming out of the backfield as well, with 17 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown.

Green was originally selected by the Packers in the third round, 96th overall, in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He played a total of 29 games in the NFL with Green Bay and the New York Jets.

READ MORE: Ticats open public search for new Pigskin Pete