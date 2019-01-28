Ticats open public search for new Pigskin Pete

You can be the next Pigskin Pete.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are holding digital auditions in their #PigskinPeteSearch to determine who gets to wear the iconic bowler hat at Ticats home games.

“The Pigskin Pete character has been a staple at Tiger-Cats home games for the better part of a century and we’re tasking our fans with helping us find the next one,” said Matt Afinec, Tiger-Cats president and chief operating officer in a media release. “We understand the historical significance of the role and the impact on our game experience to have the right person leading the Oskee Wee Wee chant — one of the most defining and symbolic in-game traditions in all of sports.”

Fans of all ages and genders across TigerTown can enter the contest by submitting a video, no more than 60 seconds, that contains an introduction of themselves, an explanation as to why they would make the best choice as the new Pigskin Pete, and an example of their best Oskee Wee Wee chant.

The organization says they’re looking for “someone who embodies the spirit of the Pigskin Pete persona.” It says it’s looking for “a passionate, charismatic and, above all, energetic person that can perform the Oskee Wee Wee chant and is committed to representing the Tiger-Cats and its fans with pride and integrity.”

Entries can be submitted to the Tiger-Cats on Twitter (@Ticats), Instagram (hamiltontigercats) or Facebook (@cfltigercats) with the hashtag #PigskinPeteSearch, or via email at pigskinpete@ticats.ca

The deadline to submit videos will be Friday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

All submissions will go to an advisory committee consisting of Tiger-Cats Community Ambassador Lesley Stewart, receiver Luke Tasker, representatives from the Ticats front office, distinguished Tiger-Cats alumni, local media members, and season seat holders.

Fans will then be tasked with voting online for their favourite.

Pigskin Pete began with Vince Wirtz, who portrayed the mascot from the 1920s to 1966 before Vince was succeeded by his son, Bill Wirtz from 1967 to 1975. The most famous rendition of the role came from Paul Weiler from 1976 to 2006. Dan Black then took the helm for another decade before hanging up his hat in 2018.