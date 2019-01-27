Brandon Banks signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats for two more years: report

It appears one of the CFL’s top talents will not test free agency.

According to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed receiver Brandon Banks.

Citing CFL sources, the 31-year-old speedster has signed on for another two years through the 2020 season.

Banks made a career-high 94 receptions for 1,423 yards — finishing second in the league in both categories – and tied for first in the CFL with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2018.

The six-year Canadian Football League veteran has scored 44 touchdowns in 85 career games (29 receiving, four rushing, seven punt returns, one kickoff return and three missed field goal returns).

CFL free agency begins Feb. 12 at noon ET.

Hamilton’s remaining free agents include cornerback Delvin Breaux, linebackers Simoni Lawrence and Larry Dean, running back Alex Green, center Mike Filer, and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.