Rick Zamperin: Some advice for the next Pigskin Pete

For the first time in a long time, Pigskin Pete will not be leading Ticats fans in the customary Oskee Wee Wee cheer when Hamilton hosts Calgary this Saturday.

Dan Black, who has carried on one of the CFL’s best traditions for the last 10 years in Hamilton, has announced his resignation, effective immediately.

In a Facebook post, Black writes, “Family is my focus and I need to dedicate all the time and energy to that now,” and has asked for privacy.

The Tiger-Cats say they are now looking for a new Pigskin Pete, saying they “look forward to one of the greatest fan traditions in sport continuing for years to come.”

We look forward to one of the greatest fan traditions in sport continuing for years to come. Oskee Wee Wee! Oskee Wa Wa! Holy Mackinaw! Tigers! Eat ‘Em Raw! — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 11, 2018

You’ll recall that Black took over from Paul Weiler, who held the role from 1976 to 2006, and he had his detractors in his early years.

But Black was determined to win over even the most hardened Ticats fans with his enthusiasm, commitment and love of the team.

He was a natural choice to replace his predecessor and after a couple of seasons, no one could deny that Black was a perfect fit as Pigskin Pete.

So while the team says it’s committed to keeping the tradition alive, and I agree wholeheartedly that it should, I have some advice for anyone who wants to be the next Pigskin Pete.

If you love the Tiger-Cats and this city, and are 100 per cent in it for the right reasons — the fans — you too can be the next Dan Black.