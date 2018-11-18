Rick Zamperin: 2018 Ticats were too inconsistent, injury riddled, to be a serious contender

The Tiger-Cats’ 2018 season ended pretty much the way it had gone all season long, with an inconsistent showing from one week to the next and a loss against Ottawa.

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris had a game for the ages, throwing a playoff record six touchdown passes in Ottawa’s 46-27 thumping of Hamilton in the CFL’s Eastern Final on Sunday.

The victory propels the Redblacks into their third Grey Cup final in five years and, more importantly for Cats fans, extends Hamilton’s Grey Cup drought for another year.

2019 will mark 20 years since the Tiger-Cats last lifted the Canadian Football League’s ultimate prize.

This season was a big improvement for Hamilton when compared to last year’s 6-12 debacle, but the Ticats still have a lot of room for improvement on and off the field.

You were the engine that drove us all season long. Thank you, TigerTown.#HamiltonProud | #Ticats pic.twitter.com/SZ0KRNc1jn — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 18, 2018

Staying healthy would be nice for a change: the team was dogged by some significant injuries this season. But the Cats also had some breakout performances by the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player Jeremiah Masoli and receiver Brandon Banks.

As always, the decisions the team makes this off-season will be huge when it comes to the fate of the franchise next year.

The biggest question is whether or not head coach June Jones should be replaced by assistant Orlondo Steinauer. Well, should he?

June Jones deserves some credit for righting the ship somewhat, but it's painfully obvious that new leadership is needed if Ticats are serious about contending. How the team moves forward will impact my decision on renewal of season tix. Don't think I'll be back if Jones is there — Bill Malley (@WilMalley) November 18, 2018

Including Sunday’s lopsided loss in Ottawa, Jones’ record as Hamilton’s head coach is 14-15. Could Steinauer do any better? Some will say yes, and I’d certainly like to see it one day, but I don’t think we’re going to find out anytime soon.

Hamilton signed Jones to a three-year contract in December 2017, and after he led his team to the Eastern Final, considering his depleted offence, June has probably solidified his spot for at least one more year.