High-risk offender released last year now charged with sexual assault, voyeurism

A man who was deemed a high-risk to re-offend when he was released from New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary last year, has been charged with sexual assault.

Eddie Matthew Henshaw of Three Mile Plains, N.S. has been charged with voyeurism, sexual assault and breach of recognizance in relation to two incidents that occurred Jan. 21 and 23.

RCMP say he was arrested Jan. 24 and appeared in court Jan. 28. He has since been placed on house arrest.

“The RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated,” police noted in a news release.

Henshaw was released from Dorchester in May 2018 after completing his sentence for sexual offences. At the time, RCMP advised the public he was moving to the Windsor, N.S. area.

According to RCMP, his criminal history dated back to 1993 and included convictions for sexual assault, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

At the time of his release, RCMP said Henshaw was supposed to follow strict conditions for two years.

That included not possessing certain types of weapons and not consuming alcohol or non-prescription drugs. He was also forbidden from communicating with his victims or contacting children under the age of 16. He was to stay 100 metres away from public parks, schools or anywhere children under 16 can reasonably be expected to be.