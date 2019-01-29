Ibrahim Ali, man charged in Marrisa Shen’s death, back in court

The man accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen will appear in B.C. court on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder.

Ali, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the Burnaby teen, whose body was found in Central Park in July 2017.

In November, Ali’s lawyer, Veen Aldosky, said court proceedings haven’t reached the bail hearing stage yet, with the defence still waiting on thousands of pages of documents in disclosure.

READ MORE: Marrisa Shen homicide update: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder

“It’s a serious case, there’s significant disclosure, and until we have that, we can’t move forward in this case,” she said at the time.

“I appreciate the interest, I understand it’s a very serious case. I understand the public wants questions, everybody involved wants to know what’s going on, and I want to know what’s going on because my client is in jail waiting for this material.”

Ali was charged with Shen’s murder in September after an investigation that lasted more than a year.

Police used a new and somewhat controversial “DNA dragnet” technique, after collecting DNA at the crime scene that indicated a suspect of Middle Eastern descent.

WATCH: Coverage of the Marrisa Shen murder investigation on Globalnews.ca

— More to come.