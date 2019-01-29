Lindsay Lohan starring in her first movie in 6 years, ‘Among the Shadows’

Although Lindsay Lohan moved away from the spotlight for the past few years, she is coming back to the big screen.

Lohan is starring in her first movie in six years, titled, Among the Shadows.

Lohan plays Patricia, the wife of a European president, and hires private investigator Det. Kristy Wolfe to find out who is trying to murder her husband.

The movie is centred around a clan of werewolves and her character is unaware that the private investigator is secretly a werewolf.

Wolfe comes from a long line of werewolves, but she hides this information from others as she investigates the werewolves who are threatening Patricia’s husband.

The film is available On Demand March 5.

Among the Shadows is Lohan’s first movie since 2013’s The Canyons.

Lohan is also currently starring in her own MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Watch the Among the Shadows trailer in the video above.