Lindsay Lohan hit by homeless woman after accusing her of trafficking children

Lindsay Lohan posted a live video to Instagram Friday night in Moscow, showing the Mean Girls star spot two young boys whom she assumed to be human trafficking victims.

In the video, the 32-year-old actress approaches a family of what she says are Syrian refugees who are sitting on a sidewalk under blankets. (The ethnicity of the “refugees” has not been confirmed.)

She then offers them a hotel room, and suggests that the boys could watch movies on a TV or computer.

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she says in the video. “A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

She turns the camera to the family and then addresses the mother and yells at her for not letting the children go with the actress.

“You should not have them on the floor. You should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life,” Lohan says.

The family gets up and walks away from her but Lohan follows and accuses them of trafficking the children.

“Guys, you’re going the wrong way, my car is here, come,” Lohan yells at the children who continue to follow their parents. “They’re trafficking children. I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f**k with me.”

She begins to speak to them in what sounds like Arabic while speaking with an accent.

She also tells the family, “You’re ruining Arabic culture,” adding, “Don’t f**k with Pakistan.”

“You’re taking these children. They want to go,” she said before yelling to the boys, “I’m with you. Don’t worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don’t worry.”

When Lohan reaches out to one of the boys, and says “give me your hand,” the mother appears to hit the actress in the face.

The Parent Trap star looks stunned and cries at the end of the video, explaining that she was only trying to save the children.

“I’m like in shock right now, I’m just like so scared,” she says at the end of the video.

Lohan believed she was trying to rescue refugee children, although many people on social media who saw the video questioned whether it seemed like the actress was attempting to kidnap the young boys.

what is happening… lindsay lohan tried to kidnap two refugee children because she thought the mom was trafficking her children she then was punched by the mother wow… pic.twitter.com/WYvchUqVNh — ryan (@ryanspearsz) September 29, 2018

So Lindsay Lohan tried to take away these kids from their parents because she thought they were being trafficked and then the mother punched her to get her to back off. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jouc7rXQZ2 — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) September 29, 2018

I sort of feel like Lindsay Lohan wandering the world's streets trying to throw money at confused families, make wild accusations, then attempt to literally steal Arab children and claim victimhood immediately afterwards is a slightly too-perfect metaphor for US global hegemony — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) September 29, 2018

Lindsay Lohan was on live trying to kidnap refugee children to take to her hotel against their parents will bc she thought they were trafficking the children, then was punched by the mother when she followed them (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CnRlvxUMMZ — Ken-Li (@TurntMinaj) September 29, 2018

Lindsay Lohan followed a family, at night, tried to kidnap the 2 children, got decked by their mom, and then cried about how scared she was. All documented on a video SHE was livestreaming. You can't make this shit up. — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) September 29, 2018

lindsay lohan when she sees a random child with their mother on the street pic.twitter.com/9rc1CWMBGF — shauntay (@shauntae_stay) September 30, 2018

good morning lindsay lohan tried to kidnap 2 syrian kids on instagram live last night i have nothing more to add i just want to make sure every knows that the moment they wake up — lil phag (@elijahdaniel) September 29, 2018

Uhh Lindsay Lohan just posted an Instagram video of her trying to kidnap a boy in Russia. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) September 29, 2018

I JUST found out about Lindsay Lohan’s drunken attempt to kidnap kids in Moscow, and I want to know why NONE of my followers told me about this last nite — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) September 29, 2018

Just when you thought this week couldn’t possibly get any worse, #LindsayLohan goes and tries to kidnap two refugee children USING THE WORST ACCENT EVER. — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) September 29, 2018

Lohan has not addressed the incident as of this writing but she has deleted the Instagram live video.

