Lindsay Lohan hit by homeless woman after accusing her of trafficking children

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.
Lindsay Lohan posted a live video to Instagram Friday night in Moscow, showing the Mean Girls star spot two young boys whom she assumed to be human trafficking victims.
In the video, the 32-year-old actress approaches a family of what she says are Syrian refugees who are sitting on a sidewalk under blankets. (The ethnicity of the “refugees” has not been confirmed.)
She then offers them a hotel room, and suggests that the boys could watch movies on a TV or computer.
“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she says in the video. “A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”
She turns the camera to the family and then addresses the mother and yells at her for not letting the children go with the actress.
“You should not have them on the floor. You should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life,” Lohan says.
The family gets up and walks away from her but Lohan follows and accuses them of trafficking the children.
“Guys, you’re going the wrong way, my car is here, come,” Lohan yells at the children who continue to follow their parents. “They’re trafficking children. I won’t leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don’t f**k with me.”
She begins to speak to them in what sounds like Arabic while speaking with an accent.
She also tells the family, “You’re ruining Arabic culture,” adding, “Don’t f**k with Pakistan.”
“You’re taking these children. They want to go,” she said before yelling to the boys, “I’m with you. Don’t worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don’t worry.”
When Lohan reaches out to one of the boys, and says “give me your hand,” the mother appears to hit the actress in the face.
The Parent Trap star looks stunned and cries at the end of the video, explaining that she was only trying to save the children.
“I’m like in shock right now, I’m just like so scared,” she says at the end of the video.
Lohan believed she was trying to rescue refugee children, although many people on social media who saw the video questioned whether it seemed like the actress was attempting to kidnap the young boys.
Lohan has not addressed the incident as of this writing but she has deleted the Instagram live video.
