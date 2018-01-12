Lindsay Lohan plans to design an island in Dubai
Lindsay Lohan stopped by the Wendy Williams Show for an interview Friday and revealed big plans to design an island in Dubai.
She said she is in talks to design one of the islands within The World Islands, an artificial archipelago of small islands off the coast of Dubai.
“I’m discussing designing my own island in Dubai at the World Islands,” the 31-year-old actress said on the show Friday.
“Lohan Island” will be the name of the island, she told host Wendy Williams.
“I’m out Trump-ing Trump with the name Lohan,” she laughed.
“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy. So, when I’m finished filming [British sitcom] Sick Note I can go back to Dubai, start the lipstick, discuss that and then design this island — Lohan Island,” the Mean Girls actress revealed.
During the interview, Lohan also spoke about her family, her love life and her life in Dubai. She also shared that she wants a Mean Girls sequel but the creators are currently focused on the Mean Girls musical right now.
Lohan also spoke about her nightclub in Greece, which launched last year.
“I have my club too, in Athens, and then we’re opening one in Mykonos,” Lohan told Williams. “I figured I’ve gone to enough, I should have my own!”
Williams asked Lohan if opening nightclubs was wise for someone who has substance abuse issues in the past, saying, “Wouldn’t that be the worst place for a clean person… to have?”
“No, actually. It’s really fun to watch other people look ridiculous,” Lohan responded.
Many Lohan fans were excited to watch the actress in her first exclusive interview of 2018.
