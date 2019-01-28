Ontario man faces attempted murder charges in October shooting in west Regina
An Ontario man, 30, living in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a 34-year-old man on Oct. 31, 2018.
Regina police say the alleged shooting take place on the 100 Block of Dorothy Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, while officers remained on scene to investigate, according to police.
Members of patrol and street gang unit continued the investigation which led to the arrest of Kevin Begin on Jan. 25, police say.
According to police, Begin is also charged with multiple firearm-related offences.
He made his first court appearance on Monday.
