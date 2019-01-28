Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP candidate who claimed church facing $50K in carbon tax issues correction

A UCP candidate in Medicine Hat claimed that her church was asking its congregation for help with a $50,000 carbon tax bill on Sunday.

Unbelievable. Today at church we learned that the Carbon Tax is going to cost our church $50 000 this year ALONE. That’s the cost of one less pastor for the sick and suffering & less help for those who need it most in our community. #ABLeg #medhat — Michaela Glasgo (@michaelaglasgo) January 27, 2019

Brooks-Medicine Hat candidate Michaela Glasgo corrected her claim Monday afternoon, saying the church’s carbon tax is estimated to be around $5,400 in 2019.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney retweeted both Glasgo’s original claim and her correction.

Response online was quick to point out that, if the church was facing a $50,000 carbon tax bill for heating the church with natural gas, that would be the equivalent of heating 244 homes, or about 33,000 gigajoules.

At $1.517/GJ for carbon tax, this church used 32,989.78 GJ in natural gas in 2018. That means they spent $195,616.35 on natural gas before the carbon tax was applied. That’s $535.94 PER DAY! If they’re not lying they have much bigger issues than the carbon tax. — That Burta Kid (@fromabwithlove) January 28, 2019

In her clarification, Glasgo said the unnamed Medicine Hat church expected to have an increase in fixed operational costs of $50,000 in 2019 from 2017.

In an earlier Facebook post, Glasgo refused to name the church in which she heard the original claim.

“[T]he church is non-partisan, and this was in no way a political attack or statement by the church,” Glasgo wrote.

Glasgo did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.