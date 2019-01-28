Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP candidate who claimed church facing $50K in carbon tax issues correction

A UCP candidate in Medicine Hat claimed that her church was asking its congregation for help with a $50,000 carbon tax bill on Sunday.
Brooks-Medicine Hat candidate Michaela Glasgo corrected her claim Monday afternoon, saying the church’s carbon tax is estimated to be around $5,400 in 2019.
UCP Leader Jason Kenney retweeted both Glasgo’s original claim and her correction.
Response online was quick to point out that, if the church was facing a $50,000 carbon tax bill for heating the church with natural gas, that would be the equivalent of heating 244 homes, or about 33,000 gigajoules.
In her clarification, Glasgo said the unnamed Medicine Hat church expected to have an increase in fixed operational costs of $50,000 in 2019 from 2017.
In an earlier Facebook post, Glasgo refused to name the church in which she heard the original claim.
“[T]he church is non-partisan, and this was in no way a political attack or statement by the church,” Glasgo wrote.
Glasgo did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.
