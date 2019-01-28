West Kelowna Warriors announce new coach

The West Kelowna Warriors hockey team has announced Brandon West as the club’s new head coach and general manager.

“[West] is an experienced BCHL head coach who is fully capable of putting together a first class program.” club owner and president Kim Dobranski stated. “The interior division is a tough division and I cannot think of anyone better suited to the task. As we head into the playoffs I am confident [West] can create a formula for success and take our team deep into the playoffs and beyond.”

The season got off to a rough start off the ice with a coaching carousel.

First, long-time coach Rylan Ferster resigned one day before the start of the 2018-19 hockey season.

He was replaced by Geoff Grimwood, the former associate head coach and assistant general manager.

Then shortly after being given the job, Grimwood was fired.

A player uproar led to not only him being re-instated but it also got the B.C. Hockey League involved in overseeing the club;s operations.

A news released issued Monday doesn’t mention why Grimwood is no longer the coach with the owner saying only, “I would like to thank Geoff Grimwood for his contribution to our club and wish him much success in his future endeavours.”

The Warriors are headed to Surrey this Wednesday to take on the Eagles then back to the interior for a home and home series against Salmon Arm starting this Friday in Salmon Arm.

Warriors are back home to Royal Lepage Saturday Feb. 2 to host the Silverbacks.