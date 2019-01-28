BC Liberals have 13-point lead ahead Nanaimo byelection: Mainstreet Research poll

A new poll shows the BC Liberals leading in the Nanaimo byelection ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

The Mainstreet Research poll shows that among decided and leaning voters, the BC Liberals have 44.7 per cent support while the NDP has 32.2 per cent.

The Greens have 13.7 per cent while the BC Conservatives have seven per cent.

Mainstreet surveyed 753 voters in Nanaimo between Jan. 23 and 24.

The margin of error on the survey is plus or minus 3.5 per cent and accurate 19 times out of 20.

Should the Liberals win this election, they would have 43 seats in the B.C. Legislature and the NDP/Green coalition would have 43, meaning the Speaker would have to break every tie vote — a situation that would likely result in an early provincial election.

Mainstreet president and CEO Quito Maggi said the high motivation of both parties in such a high-stakes election should translate to high voter turnout, which could result in even tighter numbers.