WATCH LIVE: Nanaimo candidates face off in debate ahead of critical byelection

Nanaimo voters will get a chance to see candidates in a crucial byelection face off on Monday night.

The first of two byelection debates this week will feature BC Liberal candidate Tony Harris, NDP candidate Sheila Malcolmson and Green candidate Michele Ney, and take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre at 6 p.m.

The event is hosted by the non-partisan Forum for Millennial Leadership, and is moderated by Global BC’s Richard Zussman.

Global BC will live stream the event here and on our Facebook page.

The byelection could have far-reaching consequences for B.C. politics. The seat was vacated by NDP MLA Leonard Krog when he was elected mayor of Nanaimo.

Should the BC Liberals succeed at prying the seat away from the NDP, it would create a 43-43 tie in the legislature between the BC Liberals and the NDP-Green alliance, leaving Speaker Darryl Plecas to break tie votes.

That outcome has some analysts suggesting a Liberal win could plunge the province into a general election.

Early voting in the byelection begins Tuesday, while voting day is Jan. 30.