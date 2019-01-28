Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

A two-alarm fire at a home in the Scarborough Junction early Monday is now “contained,” though fire crews are still battling hot spots, a Toronto fire official says.

Toronto fire crews found flames blazing through the roof and back of the house at 5:22 a.m. on Linden Avenue near St. Clair Avenue and Danforth Road.

Several tenants who were asleep in the basement of the house at the time of the fire were awakened by fire crews and escaped, unharmed. The owner also made it out of the house as well, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Danforth Road is closed in both ways from Linden Avenue and Laurel Avenue, while emergency crews conduct their investigation.