January 27, 2019 6:48 pm

RCMP investigating fatal cyclist collision on North Shore

RCMP are investigating a collision in North Vancouver.

RCMP are investigating a fatal cyclist collision on the North Shore.

Staff Sgt. Dan Guilfoyle said the collision, which involved a cyclist and a commercial truck, happened at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100-block of West Esplanade.

The cyclist was struck and killed.

Guilfoyle said traffic restrictions are in place as police investigate.

