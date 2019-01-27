RCMP investigating fatal cyclist collision on North Shore

RCMP are investigating a fatal cyclist collision on the North Shore.

Staff Sgt. Dan Guilfoyle said the collision, which involved a cyclist and a commercial truck, happened at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100-block of West Esplanade.

The cyclist was struck and killed.

Guilfoyle said traffic restrictions are in place as police investigate.