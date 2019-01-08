Intoxicated cyclist struck at Penticton intersection

Police in Penticton are investigating a Monday evening collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

The collision took place at Nanaimo Avenue East and Ellis Street, on January 7th at approximately 7 p.m., with the cyclist riding along the sidewalk before getting hit at the intersection.

However, police say not only was the cyclist intoxicated, but that the cyclist failed to make sure the intersection was clear before trying to cross it.

Police say the cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Penticton General Hospital, and that no charges are being considered.