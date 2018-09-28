Cyclist dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Cambridge

A cyclist was killed in Cambridge during rush hour Friday morning near the intersection of Ainslie Street and Dickson Street.

Waterloo Regional Police said that around 8 a.m. a woman was struck by a tractor-trailer near the intersection.

Police are asking people to use Water Street as an alternate route as the intersection is expected to be closed for approximately four hours.

ROAD CLOSURE: Ainslie Street and Dickson Street in Cambridge will be closed for several hours as we investigate a fatal collision involving a cyclist and a tractor trailer. Please avoid area and use Water Street as an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/YkCjNzljQD — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 28, 2018