Crime
September 28, 2018 9:24 am
Updated: September 28, 2018 9:26 am

Cyclist dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

File photo of the Grand River in downtown Cambridge.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A cyclist was killed in Cambridge during rush hour Friday morning near the intersection of Ainslie Street and Dickson Street.

Waterloo Regional Police said that around 8 a.m. a woman was struck by a tractor-trailer near the intersection.

Police are asking people to use Water Street as an alternate route as the intersection is expected to be closed for approximately four hours.

