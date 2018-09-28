Cyclist dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Cambridge

A cyclist was killed in Cambridge during rush hour Friday morning near the intersection of Ainslie Street and Dickson Street.
Waterloo Regional Police said that around 8 a.m. a woman was struck by a tractor-trailer near the intersection.
Police are asking people to use Water Street as an alternate route as the intersection is expected to be closed for approximately four hours.
