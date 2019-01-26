Fire breaks out at vacant mobile home complex in Surrey

Firefighters battled to extinguish a fire that broke out Saturday at an old mobile home complex in Surrey.

There are five buildings on the property, located near 83rd Ave. and King George Boulevard, and one of the homes was fully engulfed by flames.

READ MORE: Six treated for smoke inhalation after Wall Street apartment fire

A hazmat team was called out due to concern about mould in some of the buildings.

The property has been vacant for several years. The fire was human-caused.