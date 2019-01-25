AGLC to issue another 10 retail cannabis licences

Citing an improvement in the government’s cannabis supply, Alberta Liquor Gaming Cannabis announced another 10 retail cannabis licences will be issued.

The new licences bring the total in Alberta to 75.

“After seeing a modest improvement in supply over the last few weeks, we are confident the inventory can accommodate an additional 10 retail locations,” president and CEO Alain Maisonneuve. “AGLC continues to work with our licensed producers and current retailers towards solutions that will support a sustainable marketplace.”

READ MORE: Cannabis supply slowly improving but not enough to allow more licences: AGLC

According to the government body, it’s limiting the new licences so it can manage the cannabis supply shortage by ensuring there is “sufficient inventory,” while also allowing some applicants who have been waiting to open their stores.

The first 10 applicants that met all the licensing conditions after the decision was made to stop issuing licences on Nov. 21, 2018, will be given a licence.

AGLC said it maintained a queue to ensure the first stores that had everything in place would be the first issued to get a licence once the process opened up again.

At the beginning of January, AGLC said cannabis supply in Alberta was improving, but not quickly enough to start issuing new licences.

READ MORE: Alberta Liberals call on government to issue more cannabis licences

Last week, the Alberta Liberals called on the government to begin issuing them again. Leader David Khan called the NDP’s cannabis policy “flawed” at the time.

AGLC didn’t specify where in the province the 10 stores would open.