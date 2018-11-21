AGLC says it’s only received 20% of cannabis ordered from producers; halting new retail licences

Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis — the provincial regulator for retail cannabis — said Wednesday it’s only received 20 per cent of the product it ordered and expected from licensed producers.

“Since Oct. 17, 2018, cannabis supply levels have remained a concern for licence applicants, retailers and consumers alike,” AGLC president Alain Maisonneuve said in a news release. “This has been the case in Alberta and across Canada.

“AGLC ordered enough product to support up to 250 retail stores in the first six months of legalization; however, as of Nov. 17 we have only received approximately 20 per cent of what we had ordered.

“While some licensed producers have fulfilled their commitments, not all have,” Maisonneuve said. “We continue to work with them to fill stock. Unfortunately, regardless of our efforts, we are seeing the supply of most products run out.”

The AGLC said it is temporarily suspending accepting new applications and won’t issue any additional cannabis retail licences until further notice.

“All applicants in various stages of the licensing process will receive a full refund of all licensing fees should they wish to withdraw from the licensing application process,” Maisonneuve said.

The Alberta website says there are currently 65 licensed cannabis retailers across the province.

Since recreational cannabis became legal across Canada on Oct. 17, there have been reports of shortages as well as long lines at shops and an incredibly competitive demand for retailers trying to order product online through AGLC.

The regulator is also Alberta’s sole legal online retailer for cannabis.

“For the first few weeks, AGLC has taken steps to secure additional product, contacting all producers with federal licences to sell cannabis, but with no success due to the national shortage,” Maisonneuve said.

“Licensed producers are working with Health Canada to receive their licences and increase the amount of product available across the country.”

AGLC said its priority is to ensure private Alberta retailers are supported.

“We will continue to allocate the majority of our scarce inventory to private retailers. We will still maintain some online product to allow consumers in communities where there are not any retail stores to purchase online.”

AGLC said it will continue to work with licensed producers on production and shipping timelines. It will also be meeting with all current retailers to discuss the current situation.

“On behalf of AGLC, I thank everyone for their continued patience while we work through the national shortage of legal cannabis,” Maisonneuve said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, albertacannabis.org had only 20 of its 146 products listed as available — as opposed to out of stock.

