More Edmonton cannabis stores facing supply shortages

It’s been a week and a half since recreational cannabis became legal in Canada and already, some retail locations have sold out of their product supply.

At 9 a.m. Monday, signs posted on the doors of the Nova Cannabis on 104 Street in south Edmonton said the store was temporarily sold out of marijuana and that it was expected to reopen after it receives more product.

However, at about 9:30 a.m., employees removed the signs and said the store would be open at 10 a.m. but with very limited supply.

READ MORE: Edmonton marijuana enthusiasts line up at cannabis stores on legalization day

Since Oct. 17, there have been long lineups at retail cannabis locations across the city.

Several pot shops sold out within a few days.

A north Edmonton store, Alternative Greens, was completely sold out by Friday, Oct. 19. There were signs advising customers staff would be restocking product soon.

READ MORE: Edmonton cannabis stores start to run low on legal weed

In Alberta, the liquor, gaming and cannabis commission (AGLC) handles all online orders while private businesses are allowed to obtain a licence and sell in-person.

Between 12:01 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Alberta cannabis website sold $730,000 worth of pot products.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci said he’s not aware of any province-wide supply issues and product is still available online.

READ MORE: How much weed was sold on Canada’s legalization day, province-by-province

“I’m not aware of any real problems right now. I think the website albertacannabis.org is up and running and people can go there for the available product they want,” Ceci said Monday morning.

“The AGLC is telling me for the initial period of cannabis roll out, they feel like they have adequate coverage in terms of supply; it’s the 30 to 90 days they’re concerned about.

“But they are working with more licensed producers, including those in B.C., to address this.”

READ MORE: Canada’s legal cannabis market needs 2 years to stabilize: analyst

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, about 90 per cent of stock on albertacannabis.org appeared to be sold out.

By 12:30 p.m., only nine of the 116 listed cannabis products were not “out of stock.”

READ MORE: Alberta’s 5 Nova Cannabis stores raked in $1.3M in first 5 days of legalization

In the first five days of marijuana legalization in Canada, Alcanna, the producer that operates five Nova Cannabis stores in Alberta, made approximately $1.3 million.

Between the 10 a.m. opening on Wednesday, Oct. 17 and the 10 p.m. closing on Sunday, Oct. 21, Alcanna processed approximately 17,000 separate transactions and sold approximately 68,000 individual SKUs.