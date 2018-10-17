Edmonton marijuana enthusiasts line up at cannabis stores on legalization day

Hundreds of people lined up at pot shops across the Edmonton region Wednesday, on the first day of marijuana legalization in Canada.

Dozens of legal pot shops opened across the country Wednesday, including 19 in Alberta — 12 of which are in the Edmonton region.

The lineup is just growing. 150 people or so waiting for 10am. #weedwednesday #yeg pic.twitter.com/KBakEvR2Ha — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) October 17, 2018

Of the dozen stores, six are in Edmonton, two are in Fort Saskatchewan, and Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon and St. Albert each have one. Albertans can also can order marijuana products through the government-run Alberta Cannabis website.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission said within the first hour of pot going on sale at midnight, 1,040 orders were placed. As of 8:30 a.m., the website had nearly 41,000 visits. There were more than 6,400 unique visits alone in the first hour.

Fire & Flower is one of the companies opening several locations across the region, including the store in St. Albert, located at 19 Bellerose Drive.

A look inside the store at 10:20 am: lots of people waiting to pay, others checking out the strain wall to see what they should buy. #yeg #stalbert @fireandflowerco pic.twitter.com/kVl780WvN4 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) October 17, 2018

Walking inside, shoppers are presented with glass display cases showing off paraphernalia: pipes, bongs, rolling papers, vaporizers, and convection methods such as marijuana volcanoes and arizers.

Megan Scheie, director of training and development with the company, said they designed the store to be bright and welcoming.

“Light is actually an important part of our concept,” Scheie explained.

“The idea that the industry has been illegal for so long. By physically bringing light, it’s bringing what was once dark.”

The store also has a “strain wall,” a display of colourful tags describing all the different kinds of marijuana available. The most common strains are sativa – described as providing a more invigorating and uplifting effect, and indica – believed to be physically sedating. And then there’s the THC or CBD potency.

Each tag contains information about the strain, so consumers can find exactly what they are looking for.

Scheie said staff will be able to help first-time users navigate all the options.

The store has a sample area where people can smell a few different strains and look at the buds under magnification.

While a lengthy line formed at the St. Albert store, few people were willing talk on camera because they feel there is still a stigma attached to marijuana. Some feared professional repercussions, and one couple said they even called in sick in order to take in the first day of legalization.

At the only store south of the river in Edmonton, hundreds of people were lined up at Nova Cannabis in Old Strathcona.

As Albertans light their celebratory joints, it’s important to know where you can and can’t toke up. Every municipality across the province has adopted its own set of consumption rules and as a result, they are different depending on which city or town you visit.

