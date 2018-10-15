A look at cannabis consumption bylaws in Alberta cities and towns

City and town councils across Alberta are rushing to get consumption bylaws in place ahead of marijuana legalization on Oct. 17.

Municipalities across the province have adopted a different approach and, as a result, the rules are different depending on which city or town you visit.

The Alberta Cannabis Framework allows Albertans to consume cannabis in their home and public spaces where smoking tobacco is allowed. Cannabis use will be banned in cars, places visited by kids and cannabis retail stores.

The provincial government allowed municipalities to add restrictions to consuming marijuana products in public.

Airdrie

Prohibited in public

One designated consumption site at 269 Sierra Springs Dr. SE, open for a one-year pilot project

Banff townsite

Prohibited in public

The Town of Banff notes the Banff National Park is covered under the provincial framework

Calgary

Prohibited in public

Public consumption sites may be proposed and approved in the future

Festivals can apply for permits for consumption areas

Camrose

Allowed in public, except:

Prohibited in or within 10 metres of public parks and playgrounds

Prohibited in or within 5 metres of buildings

The city manager may assign “discreet designated smoking areas” on city property at a later date

Chestermere

Prohibited in public

Cochrane

Prohibited in public

Devon

Prohibited in public

Edmonton

Allowed in public, except:

Not allowed within 10 metres of entries, exits, air intakes or bus shelters

Not allowed in parks with playgrounds, sports fields, skate or bicycle parks, outdoor theatre, outdoor pool or spray park, seasonal skating rink, off-leash dog area

Not allowed in: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Fort Edmonton Park, the John Janzen Nature Centre, the Edmonton Valley Zoo, the Muttart Conservatory, William Hawrelak Park

Not allowed on or in hospital property, school property, child care facility property, city-owned golf courses, cemeteries, ski hill, bus terminal or light rail transit platform

The policies for consuming cannabis at festivals and public events are still being developed.

Fort McMurray & Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Fort Saskatchewan

Prohibited in public

Grande Prairie

Allowed in some outdoor instances

Not allowed in public buildings, workplaces or public venues

Not allowed in downtown Grande Prairie, “on all streets and avenues including and bounded by 101 Avenue or 100 Avenue between 102 Street and 98 Street”

Not allowed within a 30 metre radius of a recreational facility, public park, parade, outdoor special event, or where children are playing or congregating

Not allowed “in a manner and/or proximity that is adversely affecting another person”

Not allowed where a public sign prohibits smoking

Jasper townsite

Prohibited in public

Public consumption sites may be proposed and approved in the future

Permits can be issued for designated consumption sites at events

Leduc

Prohibited in public

Lethbridge

“At this point, the City of Lethbridge is not introducing additional public consumption regulations as we anticipate the province may introduce additional regulations to address any gaps in existing provincial legislation,” the city’s policy reads.

Lloydminster

Prohibited in public

Also prohibited on a sidewalk

Medicine Hat

Allowed in public

“The City of Medicine Hat will rely on provincial regulations to regulate the consumption of cannabis in the community as of Oct. 17,” said Leah Prestayko, community development general manager. “City council continues to discuss what additional regulations it might wish to put in place through municipal bylaw.”

Okotoks

Prohibited in public

Permits for designated consumption areas at special events can be granted by the town’s chief administrative office

Red Deer

Prohibited in public

St. Albert

Spruce Grove

Prohibited in public

Stony Plain

Prohibited in public

Cannabis plants must be contained in a secure structure or secure fence

Sylvan Lake

Prohibited in public

This list is not comprehensive and is not meant to be legal counsel. Please consult your local bylaws before consuming cannabis.

–with files from Emily Mertz, Slav Kornik and John Himpe