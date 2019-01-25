Environment
January 25, 2019 12:07 pm

Ottawa spending $21M to help fire damaged Waterton Lakes National Park

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa is spending nearly $21 million to help Waterton Lakes National Park park bounce back from a destructive wildfire.

The fire in September 2017 scorched about 200 square kilometres, or almost 40 per cent, of the park in southwestern Alberta.

The visitor centre and other buildings were destroyed, but crews managed to stop the fire from spreading into Waterton’s townsite.

The federal cash is to go toward fixing the 14-kilometre Red Rock Parkway, rebuilding trails, restoring a campground and researching archeological sites revealed by the fire.

Earlier this week, Parks Canada scrapped plans for a 107-kilometre cycling route along the scenic Icefields Parkway that runs between Jasper and Banff national parks.

Some of the $66 million that had been earmarked for that project is instead going toward restoring Waterton.

“In 2017, the tireless efforts of Parks Canada and partner agencies ensured public safety and protected property in and around the community of Waterton Lakes, but the Kenow wildfire had a major impact on other areas of the national park,” Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said in a statement Friday.

“The funding being announced today will make a significant contribution to the wildfire recovery efforts in Waterton Lakes National Park.”

GALLERY: Images of the Kenow wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park and the aftermath.

Kenow Archaeological Discoveries

Historical trading artifacts have surfaced amid the scorched earth of Waterton Lakes National Park.

Demi Knight
WATERTON NEW SIX USE

Nearly a year after the Kenow wildfire tore through Waterton Lakes National Park, work continues to restore the landscape and to reopen areas still closed to the public.

Global News
APLINE STABES DESTROYED USE

The Alpine Stables horseback riding business was devastated by the Kenow fire.

Global News
Bear

Large black bear feeds on cow elk after Kenow Wildfire in Alberta.

Courtesy: Parks Canada
Bear and Cub

Bear and cub feed on bull elk after Kenow Wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Courtesy: Parks Canada
STABLE FIRE WEB

Family business Alpine Stables was destroyed in the Kenow fire.

Photo Credit: Deb Watson
ALPINE WEB

A photo of Alpine Stables prior to it being destroyed by the Kenow wild fire.

Photo Credit: alpinestables.com
Farm1NEW

On Tuesday, a southern Alberta rancher said the Kenow Mountain wildfire had “slowed with the wind switching back on it.”

COURTESY: Carter Marr
Cattle1NEW

On Tuesday, a southern Alberta rancher said the Kenow Mountain wildfire had “slowed with the wind switching back on it.” He said that allowed to “open gates for cattle close to the flames.”

COURTESY: Carter Marr
Horse1NEW

On Tuesday, a southern Alberta rancher said the Kenow Mountain wildfire had “slowed with the wind switching back on it.”

COURTESY: Carter Marr
Farm2NEW

On Tuesday, a southern Alberta rancher said the Kenow Mountain wildfire had “slowed with the wind switching back on it.”

COURTESY: Carter Marr
Waterton smoke

A large plume of smoke is seen over Waterton Lakes National Park as the Kenow Mountain wildfire burns.

Global News
waterton-townsite

Extensive damage from the Kenow Mountain wildfire is seen in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Contributed/Wes Schwindt
watertontown-burntgrass

Extensive damage from the Kenow Mountain wildfire is seen in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Contributed/Wes Schwindt
watertontown-burnt car

Extensive damage from the Kenow Mountain wildfire is seen in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Contributed/Wes Schwindt
waterton-burnt-visitor centre

Extensive damage from the Kenow Mountain wildfire is seen in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Contributed/Wes Schwindt
Waterton -fire fighter pic7

Crews battle the Kenow Mountain wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, Sept. 11.

Contributed/Brennen Hanna
Waterton -fire fighter pic6

Crews battle the Kenow Mountain wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, Sept. 11.

Contributed/Brennen Hanna
Waterton -fire fighter pic5

Crews battle the Kenow Mountain wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, Sept. 11.

Contributed/Brennen Hanna
Waterton -fire fighter pic4

Crews battle the Kenow Mountain wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, Sept. 11.

Contributed/Brennen Hanna
Waterton -fire fighter pic3

Crews battle the Kenow Mountain wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, Sept. 11.

Contributed/Brennen Hanna
Waterton -fire fighter pic1

Crews battle the Kenow Mountain wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park on Monday, Sept. 11.

Contributed/Brennen Hanna
BURNED HOUSE 2

A home is seen burned to the ground near Waterton Lakes National Park where the Kenow Mountain wildfire is burning out of control.

Twitter/@SierraGarner7
BURNED HOUSE 1

A home is seen burned to the ground near Waterton Lakes National Park where the Kenow Mountain wildfire is burning out of control.

Twitter/@SierraGarner7
@Thedewser Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales hotel is seen amid a cloud of smoke as the Kenow Mountain wildfire burns through Waterton Lakes National Park.

Twitter/@TheDewser
WatertonFireSpreadsSept11A

Photo of the Kenow Mountain wildfire taken from the Waterton town site on Sept. 11, 2017.

CREDIT: Facebook/MD of Taber Regional Fire Department
WatertonLakesSmokeSept11NEW

Smoke from the Kenow Mountain wildfire is seen in the Waterton Lakes area on Sept. 11, 2017.

Tim Lee/ Global News

