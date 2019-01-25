Man charged after Sarnia courthouse flooded by damaged holding cell sprinkler

A courthouse in Sarnia is in bad need of repair after a damaged sprinkler head in a holding cell caused significant flooding.

City police say a 28-year-old man was being “belligerent and confrontational” toward officers who’d taken him to the courthouse Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing. He was appearing before a judge on charges of resisting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, and uttering threats.

The individual was remanded into custody during his hearing and placed back in a cell.

Police say he removed his shoe and began to hit the sprinkler head in the cell until it broke.

For about 20 minutes, police say water gushed out in “high volume and under high pressure.” It flooded the entire cell block area, requiring prisoners to be transferred, electronics to be moved, and the courts to be evacuated.

The water flowed down to other floors, wrecking the judges’ chambers and other offices, and causing what police estimate is thousands of dollars worth of repairs.

The 28-year-old man now faces additional charges of setting off a false alarm, mischief over $5,000, and mischief by interrupting lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property. He also faces a charge of uttering death threats.