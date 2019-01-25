Crime
January 25, 2019 1:18 am

Harvey Weinstein is looking to hire the lawyer who won Casey Anthony an acquittal

By Staff The Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein defense attorney Benjamin Brafman plans to withdraw from representing the media mogul in his criminal case. Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein is due in court for a judge to formally sign off on changes to the legal team in his sexual assault case.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul is looking to replace defence attorney Benjamin Brafman with four lawyers. They include Jose Baez, who won an acquittal for Florida mom Casey Anthony on charges she killed her young daughter.

WATCH: Dec. 20, 2018 — Weinstein lawyers disappointed sexual assault case not dismissed

Judge James Burke is expected to approve the swap at Friday’s hearing in New York City.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

READ MORE: Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed, but she can still pursue one claim

Weinstein’s new legal team also features Ronald Sullivan, Pamela Robillard Mackey and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.

