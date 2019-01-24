Field Trip Music and Arts Festival cancelled for summer 2019

It was revealed on Wednesday that the annual Field Trip Music & Arts Festival is cancelled for the summer of 2019.

The popular alternative music festival was launched in 2013 by Canadian independent music label, Arts & Crafts, to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Since then, it has run annually at Toronto’s historic Fort York grounds, welcoming iconic Canadian bands and artists such as Metric, The National, Broken Social Scene and July Talk, among many others.

An official statement was posted to the official Field Trip website in the morning. The organizers detailed that it was a “difficult decision” to make and that the festival “will go on hiatus with the goal of returning in 2020.”

READ MORE: Roxodus Music Fest: Ontario’s new 3-day festival ready to rock this summer

Field Trip’s music lineup is annually revealed before the spring, so many of its regular attendees were looking forward to a 2019 announcement.

However, the statement promised their 2020 edition will bring “renewed vision” and “continued commitment to an unparalleled gathering of music and arts.”

It’s currently unclear exactly why the organizers decided to put the event on hiatus, but they admitted that they had to “take some much-needed time off.”

It may not be obvious to some, but music offers so much more to communities than just your favourite bands and fantastic live performances. They also bring unity, a diverse range of arts and cultures, and of course, endless and unique food options.

Unfortunately, Field Trip isn’t the first of Ontario’s festivals to take a hiatus.

WayHome Music & Arts Festival and Bestival are only a couple of the widely-successful weekend events that united thousands of dedicated music fans on a lovely Canadians summer weekend.

READ MORE: In light of the Ticketmaster investigation, are there other ways to get tickets?

It begs the question. What exactly is happening to these Canadian music festivals?

WATCH: Roxodus Music Fest is Ontario’s new 3-day rock festival

Fortunately for some Field Trip fans of the rock variety, Roxodus Music Fest seems to be Ontario’s next inkling of hope.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis